Fiserv Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 4,528 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,622% compared to the average volume of 263 put options.

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone bought 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.04 per share, with a total value of $104,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,929 shares in the company, valued at $688,001.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $2,964,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,558,569.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,741,890 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock opened at $120.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $81.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $81.62 and a 12 month high of $122.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FISV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.62.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.