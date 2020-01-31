Five Below Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Five Below in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $377.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.64 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FIVE. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Five Below from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.84.

Shares of Five Below stock traded down $4.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,082. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.50. Five Below has a 1-year low of $95.52 and a 1-year high of $148.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.66.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 404.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Five Below news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total transaction of $591,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,098.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.