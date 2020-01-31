Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) Shares Purchased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 82.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bayview Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 18.5% during the third quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176,635 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,947,000 after purchasing an additional 184,057 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter worth $11,870,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 1,172.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,112 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 118,041 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,681 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.4% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 109,690 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FBC opened at $35.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average of $36.64. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.93 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 15.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 4.62%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FBC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Flagstar Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.35 per share, with a total value of $35,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mp Thrift Investments L.P. sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $32,364,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

