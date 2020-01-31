FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Stock Price Up 0.2%

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT)’s share price rose 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.90 and last traded at $24.89, approximately 496 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 78,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.85.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 74,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 39,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 27,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,083,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,641,000 after purchasing an additional 38,618 shares during the period.

