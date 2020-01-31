FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Shares Down 1.8%

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF)’s share price traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.47 and last traded at $23.47, 600 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 93,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.91.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 3.4% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 18,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 7.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period.

