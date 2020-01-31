Flowchain (FLC) Price Hits $2.51 on Exchanges

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded up 17.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, Flowchain has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar. One Flowchain token can currently be bought for $2.51 or 0.00026621 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex. Flowchain has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $9,408.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flowchain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00037612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $545.80 or 0.05795478 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00025150 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00128714 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034491 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00016098 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

About Flowchain

Flowchain (FLC) is a token. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,073 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin . The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flowchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flowchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.