Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT)’s share price rose 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.87 and last traded at $2.85, approximately 270,300 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,133,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

FLNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered Fluent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fluent in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fluent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $218.91 million, a P/E ratio of -142.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Fluent had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fluent Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ryan Schulke bought 16,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $27,917.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,216,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,267,801.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander Mandel bought 17,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $35,817.60. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,817.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 84,033 shares of company stock valued at $165,078. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluent by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 80,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fluent by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fluent by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 32.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

