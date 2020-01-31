Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.19 Billion

Brokerages predict that Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) will announce $4.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Fluor Co. (NEW)’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.22 billion and the lowest is $4.15 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) reported sales of $4.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Fluor Co. (NEW) will report full year sales of $16.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.38 billion to $16.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $17.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.41 billion to $17.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fluor Co. (NEW).

Get Fluor Co. (NEW) alerts:

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a positive return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FLR shares. Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE:FLR traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $18.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,341,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,637. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.22. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $41.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 393.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 393.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fluor Co. (NEW)

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.