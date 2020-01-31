Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Position Boosted by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,468 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 32.0% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 504.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 519,599 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 433,696 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 15.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 760,356 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,778,000 after acquiring an additional 102,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Ford Motor by 24.7% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on F shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.85.

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $185,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $543,200 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.81. 17,300,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,334,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Ford Motor has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $10.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

