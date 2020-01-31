Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) Given a €58.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

FRA has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($103.49) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €77.50 ($90.12).

Get Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde alerts:

FRA stock traded down €0.56 ($0.65) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €67.14 ($78.07). The company had a trading volume of 119,775 shares. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 12-month low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 12-month high of €97.26 ($113.09). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €73.16 and a 200 day moving average price of €75.12.

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.