Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO)’s share price was down 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.15 and last traded at $9.48, approximately 3,183,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,886,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

FRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Frontline from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Frontline alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $187.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. Frontline had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 5.56%. Frontline’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Frontline Ltd will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Frontline during the third quarter worth $112,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the second quarter valued at $260,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 110,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 1,122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after buying an additional 665,850 shares during the last quarter. 21.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontline Company Profile (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.