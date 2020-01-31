Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FRONTLINE LTD’s business strategy is primarily based upon the following principles: emphasising operational safety and quality maintenance for all of its vessels; complying with all current and proposed environmental regulations; outsourcing technical operations and crewing; achieving low operational costs of vessels; achieving high utilisation of its vessels; competitive financing arrangements; and develop relationship to main charterers. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FRO. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Frontline from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Frontline from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Frontline from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of Frontline stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.76. 3,575,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98. Frontline has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $13.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Frontline had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $187.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Frontline will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,048 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Frontline in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 21.06% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

