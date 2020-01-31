Fuling Global Inc (NASDAQ:FORK) Short Interest Update

Fuling Global Inc (NASDAQ:FORK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the December 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ FORK traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.49. 8,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,222. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.39. Fuling Global has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $3.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fuling Global stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fuling Global Inc (NASDAQ:FORK) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,728 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Fuling Global worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fuling Global Inc produces and distributes plastic service ware products. The company offers disposable cutlery, including forks, knives, spoons, and utensils; drinking straws; cups and plates; and other plastics products. Fuling Global Inc sells its products directly, as well as through distributors to dealers, QSRs, manufacturers, and retailers.

