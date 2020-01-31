Fuling Global Inc (NASDAQ:FORK) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Fuling Global Inc (NASDAQ:FORK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the December 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ FORK traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.49. 8,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,222. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.39. Fuling Global has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $3.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fuling Global stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fuling Global Inc (NASDAQ:FORK) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,728 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Fuling Global worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fuling Global Company Profile

Fuling Global Inc produces and distributes plastic service ware products. The company offers disposable cutlery, including forks, knives, spoons, and utensils; drinking straws; cups and plates; and other plastics products. Fuling Global Inc sells its products directly, as well as through distributors to dealers, QSRs, manufacturers, and retailers.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuling Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuling Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.