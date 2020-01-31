Fundamentun LLC Acquires 631 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 13,331 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 6.0% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,077,000. Finally, Lau Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,643,610.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta acquired 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.80. 4,925,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,897,640. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.85. The stock has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $48.22 and a one year high of $63.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Macquarie set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wolfe Research cut Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.94.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

