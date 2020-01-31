Fundamentun LLC Acquires New Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of L3Harris by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA raised its position in shares of L3Harris by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in L3Harris by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in L3Harris by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in L3Harris by 0.5% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.76.

LHX traded down $4.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $220.62. 54,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,232. L3Harris has a 52 week low of $151.77 and a 52 week high of $225.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. L3Harris’s revenue was up 187.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,527 shares in the company, valued at $17,935,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

