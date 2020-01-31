Fundamentun LLC Buys New Shares in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Fundamentun LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 948 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 102,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33,251 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In other S&P Global news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $287,785.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock traded down $4.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $295.33. 441,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,881. The company has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $283.04 and a 200 day moving average of $261.71. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $187.31 and a 1-year high of $300.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 448.14%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.82%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.73.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.