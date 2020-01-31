Fundamentun LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,762,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 271.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 78,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,721,000 after buying an additional 57,667 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 76.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,818,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,864,000 after buying an additional 2,519,216 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 48.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period.

Shares of SHV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.60. The company had a trading volume of 98,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,085. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.03 and a 1-year high of $110.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.50 and a 200 day moving average of $110.55.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

