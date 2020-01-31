Fundamentun LLC Purchases 18,632 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fundamentun LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,632 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Fundamentun LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 458,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 399.3% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.37. The company had a trading volume of 11,996,551 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.28 and its 200-day moving average is $62.46. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.