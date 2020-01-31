Fundamentun LLC Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fundamentun LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,465 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,438 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Weeden reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.24.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.93. The stock had a trading volume of 7,000,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,326,150. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $67.08 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $101.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.42.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

