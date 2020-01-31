Fundamentun LLC Sells 4,243 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Fundamentun LLC lowered its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Fundamentun LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 143.5% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $109.95. The company had a trading volume of 306 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,103. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $103.43 and a 1-year high of $109.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%.

