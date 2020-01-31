FY2019 EPS Estimates for Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) Increased by US Capital Advisors

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Centennial Resource Development in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

CDEV has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays cut Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Seaport Global Securities cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.28.

NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $3.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $907.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $13.67.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $229.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.08%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Steven J. Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $84,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,182.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Glyphis purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $93,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 538,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,404.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 190,500 shares of company stock worth $642,680. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

