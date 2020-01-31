FY2019 EPS Estimates for Healthpeak Properties Lifted by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Healthpeak Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now forecasts that the company will earn $1.75 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.72.

Separately, Mizuho started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company.

PEAK opened at $36.51 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $37.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

