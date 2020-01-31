FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) Issued By DA Davidson

Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Luther Burbank in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.96.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 million. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 17.98%.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LBC. Zacks Investment Research cut Luther Burbank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Luther Burbank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of LBC stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.70. 1,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,547. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $604.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.22. Luther Burbank has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Luther Burbank by 590.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 153,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Luther Burbank by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 224,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Luther Burbank by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Luther Burbank by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 12,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is 26.44%.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

