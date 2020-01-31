FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Philip Morris International Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Philip Morris International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will earn $5.63 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s FY2022 earnings at $6.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.73 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PM. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

PM traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,119,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,606,921. The company has a market cap of $130.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.33 and a 200-day moving average of $81.87. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $92.74.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 71.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 168,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,766,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,155,000 after acquiring an additional 173,113 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 91.76%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

