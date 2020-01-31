FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Skyline in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.26. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Skyline’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SKY. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Skyline in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Skyline from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 price objective on Skyline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

NYSEAMERICAN SKY traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.76. 15,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,700. Skyline has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.06 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Skyline by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after buying an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline during the second quarter worth $206,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyline by 25.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,940,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,889,000 after buying an additional 797,675 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyline by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,633,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,105,000 after buying an additional 185,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Skyline by 25.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 200,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 40,784 shares during the period.

In other Skyline news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 9,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $317,056.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 681,179 shares in the company, valued at $22,880,802.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 10,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $363,420.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,948.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142,453 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,164.

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

