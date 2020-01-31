FY2020 EPS Estimates for Cae Inc Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:CAE)

Cae Inc (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of CAE in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.33. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$896.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$822.00 million.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$34.00 price target on shares of CAE in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$39.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.00.

CAE traded down C$0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting C$39.39. The company had a trading volume of 179,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,545. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion and a PE ratio of 31.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$36.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. CAE has a 1-year low of C$27.12 and a 1-year high of C$39.88.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

