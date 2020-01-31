FY2020 EPS Estimates for Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) Increased by Analyst

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.04. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Delphi Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 52.54% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

DLPH has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded Delphi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays downgraded Delphi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Delphi Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen cut Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.46.

Shares of DLPH traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,637,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,249. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.77. Delphi Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $26.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLPH. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Delphi Technologies by 32.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 27.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 26,262 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 16.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 131,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 18,386 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delphi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $32,863,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 87.3% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 33,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

