Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.45

Shares of Gear Energy Ltd (TSE:GXE) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and traded as low as $0.38. Gear Energy shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 171,500 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Gear Energy from C$0.85 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gear Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.45. The stock has a market cap of $89.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$32.46 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gear Energy Ltd will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gear Energy (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd. acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

