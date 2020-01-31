Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is a ship owning company. It transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along shipping routes. The company owned fleet of dry cargo vessels which consists of Capesize, Panamax, Ultramax, Supramax, Handymax and Handysize vessels. Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

GNK has been the topic of several other reports. Fearnley Fonds cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genco Shipping & Trading presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.58.

Shares of GNK traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.83. 12,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,655. The company has a market cap of $343.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.10. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $11.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.14 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

See Also: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.