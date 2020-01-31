General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 12.55-12.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.88 billion.General Dynamics also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.60-2.60 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised General Dynamics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $198.99.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of GD stock traded down $5.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.32. 1,203,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $160.21 and a 52-week high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.60.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.