General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.60-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.87. General Dynamics also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 12.55-12.60 EPS.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $5.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,139,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.60. The firm has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics has a one year low of $160.21 and a one year high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GD shares. ValuEngine upgraded General Dynamics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $198.99.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

