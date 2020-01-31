General Electric (NYSE:GE) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.67. General Electric also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.50-0.60 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GE. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Electric from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upgraded General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on General Electric from to and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.73.

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.73. The stock had a trading volume of 95,382,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,786,648. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. General Electric has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $111.18 billion, a PE ratio of -20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

