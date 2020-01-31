General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

General Electric (NYSE:GE) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. UBS Group raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.45. The company had a trading volume of 76,930,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,018,484. The stock has a market cap of $108.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. General Electric has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $13.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 12.83% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $462,000. Nexus Investment Management Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its position in General Electric by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,508,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,833,000 after purchasing an additional 27,036 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 500.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 18,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 53,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

