General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

General Electric (NYSE:GE) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.51% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. UBS Group raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.
Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.45. The company had a trading volume of 76,930,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,018,484. The stock has a market cap of $108.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. General Electric has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $13.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $462,000. Nexus Investment Management Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its position in General Electric by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,508,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,833,000 after purchasing an additional 27,036 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 500.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 18,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 53,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About General Electric
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.
