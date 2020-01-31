General Moly (TSE:GMO) Shares Down 6.5%

General Moly, Inc. (TSE:GMO) (NYSEMKT:GMO) dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $45.03 million and a P/E ratio of -4.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.38.

General Moly (TSE:GMO) (NYSEMKT:GMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

General Moly, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interest in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and 1 mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada.

