Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Short Interest Update

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days. Currently, 23.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 2,500 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $120,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,387.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,270 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total value of $161,505.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,560.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,286 shares of company stock worth $459,571 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genesco by 837.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Genesco during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Genesco by 12.5% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Genesco during the second quarter valued at $204,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GCO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Genesco from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. CL King upgraded Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a report on Monday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Genesco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

Shares of GCO stock opened at $40.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $609.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.57. Genesco has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $53.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.67.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.64 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genesco will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

