Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Short Interest Update

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,270,000 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 7,030,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 673,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days.

Genesis Energy stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.08. The stock had a trading volume of 266,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,185. Genesis Energy has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $621.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.81 million. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genesis Energy will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,750.00%.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Jastrow II bought 19,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.18 per share, with a total value of $377,941.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 130,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,058.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth M. Jastrow II bought 30,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $569,848.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 130,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,848.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 309,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 228,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 785,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,078,000 after purchasing an additional 47,365 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Genesis Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

