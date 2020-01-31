Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Shares Gap Up to $1.22

Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.09, but opened at $1.22. Genprex shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 4,412,044 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Genprex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genprex stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Genprex at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

About Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It engages in developing a new approach for treating cancer based on its novel proprietary technology platform, including initial product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy. Oncoprex, which has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells.

