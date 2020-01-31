Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 360,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Gentex were worth $10,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Gentex by 1,258.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,004,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,096,000 after buying an additional 930,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter worth $846,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Gentex by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 98,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $30.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.95. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $31.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNTX. ValuEngine raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $31.00 target price on Gentex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.94.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

