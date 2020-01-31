Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Rating Lowered to Hold at SunTrust Banks

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.19.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $67.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.75. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $87.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 14.95 and a quick ratio of 14.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.51.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.83) EPS. Analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ted W. Love sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total transaction of $3,288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,112,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,461,720.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $55,568.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,006.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,944 shares of company stock valued at $10,202,857. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 48.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 133.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 16.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

