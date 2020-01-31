Global Digital Content Tops One Day Trading Volume of $49,894.00 (GDC)

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. Global Digital Content has a total market capitalization of $4.08 million and approximately $49,894.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Digital Content token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Global Digital Content has traded 42% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.79 or 0.00713637 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009459 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007143 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00034652 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Global Digital Content Profile

Global Digital Content (CRYPTO:GDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. The official website for Global Digital Content is rankingball.io . The official message board for Global Digital Content is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice . Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool

Buying and Selling Global Digital Content

Global Digital Content can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using U.S. dollars.

