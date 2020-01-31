Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) Stock Holdings Increased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 21.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 21,228 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 74.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

GNL stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.72. Global Net Lease Inc has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.40). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $77.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.18 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.533 per share. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 99.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNL shares. Aegis started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

