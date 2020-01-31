Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF) Trading 0% Higher

Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF) shares shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.63 and last traded at $26.59, 2,641 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 9,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.58.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.1465 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,337,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435,362 shares during the period. Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF comprises approximately 13.9% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned about 89.26% of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF worth $159,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

