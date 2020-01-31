Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Shares Up 1.6%

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) shares shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.28 and last traded at $28.24, 2,001 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 2,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.79.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.80.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

