Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the December 31st total of 3,400,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 438,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GL shares. ValuEngine lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.25.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 18,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total transaction of $1,815,405.00. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $99,410.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,169 shares of company stock worth $13,086,963 over the last 90 days. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth $505,144,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,276,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,278,000. SPF Beheer BV increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 919,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,805,000 after purchasing an additional 30,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 616,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,918,000 after purchasing an additional 324,249 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,232. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.05. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $79.70 and a 12 month high of $107.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.26%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

