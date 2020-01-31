GNY (GNY) Price Hits $0.0604 on Major Exchanges

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One GNY token can currently be purchased for $0.0604 or 0.00000648 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, Exrates and P2PB2B. In the last week, GNY has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar. GNY has a market capitalization of $11.62 million and approximately $12,656.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GNY

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io

Buying and Selling GNY

GNY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Exrates and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

