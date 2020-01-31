Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Invests $163,000 in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. 36.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.20 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amkor Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 40,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $498,132.00. 59.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMKR opened at $11.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average of $10.80. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

