Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases Shares of 1,063 Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,104.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,541,000 after purchasing an additional 338,263 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,707.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 157,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,985,000 after purchasing an additional 149,086 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $716,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,006.0% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 133,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,026,000 after purchasing an additional 129,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 102.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 197,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,558,000 after purchasing an additional 100,096 shares in the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.67, for a total transaction of $1,311,591.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,591.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David M. Dorgan sold 10,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.22, for a total transaction of $2,011,536.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,247,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,770 shares of company stock worth $8,148,567. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.27.

Shares of ROK opened at $194.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $143.91 and a 1-year high of $207.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

