Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) to Issue $0.00 Monthly Dividend

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0033 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th.

Gold Resource has a payout ratio of 9.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of GORO stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48. Gold Resource has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $40.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.81 million.

Several research analysts have commented on GORO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gold Resource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.42.

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

