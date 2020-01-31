Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Bought by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,569,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,001 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 8,096,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,870,000 after purchasing an additional 401,756 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,839,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,611 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,214,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,558,000 after purchasing an additional 128,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 815,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,847,000 after purchasing an additional 35,414 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $1.24 on Friday, hitting $64.87. 12,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,975. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.64. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $53.73 and a 1-year high of $67.14.

