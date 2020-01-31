Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €350.00 Price Target

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €350.00 ($406.98) price target by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ADS. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on adidas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a €268.00 ($311.63) price target on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($337.21) price target on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Macquarie set a €330.00 ($383.72) price target on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €320.00 ($372.09) price target on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €284.05 ($330.29).

Get adidas alerts:

ADS stock opened at €292.10 ($339.65) on Friday. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($233.73). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €298.14 and its 200 day moving average price is €280.42.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.